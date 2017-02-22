President George Washington’s 285th Birthday

Submitted by John Hemphill

February 22 is the 285th Birthday of President George Washington, our State’s namesake that led our country in its struggle to become free and independent. He is the foremost veteran and patriot of the United States of America. The great state of Washington is named for President George Washington.

In commemoration, Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed the first Washington State Patriotic Day be held on Saturday, February 25, at Stadium High School in the City of Tacoma. This event will honor the service and patriotism of President George Washington and our country’s other veteran’s and patriots that have and continue to endeavor to keep our country free.

The public is invited to this free admission event that starts at 2 PM on Saturday, February 25 at Stadium High School. Featured will be the centerpiece assembly of over 100 American Flags, I Corps Band concert of patriotic music, singing of Service songs, recognition of individual citizens’ patriotic achievement and honors to veterans especially those who have given their lives in wartime service. Major General Thomas S. James, Commanding General, 7th Infantry Division will address the assembly.

An authentic piece of the Berlin Wall is a free raffle prize.