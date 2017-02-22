Pierce Transit Update on Employee Fatality

On Feb. 21, 2017, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Pierce Transit employee Roy Stevens was struck in a pedestrian/bus accident on the bus lot of Pierce Transit headquarters and died shortly thereafter. Mr. Stevens, 60, was a Maintenance Mechanic and had been an Agency employee for over 10 years.
Sue Dreier, the Pierce Transit CEO stated: “This was a tragic accident. I am deeply saddened by this loss, and this is a very difficult time at Pierce Transit. Roy was a valued and respected member of our team and he will be greatly missed. I have been in communication with his family, and my thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this time.”
The accident occurred as a bus was leaving the on-site bus wash. Mr. Stevens was struck during a turn.
Pierce Transit is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation being led by the Lakewood Police and the Department of Labor and Industries, and will provide additional details as they become available. Pierce Transit will concurrently conduct its own investigation to determine the cause of the accident and any possible remedial measures.
Comments
jim Garcia says
i was a co-workers with mr. Stevens, worked in the same department for almost 20 years. The fact that this tragedy happened to Roy is not only regrettable but also preventable. The majority of my employment at Pierce transit was on the swing -graveyard shift, i complained many times about the speed the service crew navigated buses through the bus wash and exited at unsafe speeds, i even put forth safety suggestions to prevent a horrible accident that eventually befell Roy, yes I’m sure who ever was driving that bus didn’t intend to hit&kill Roy, an accident by definition but purely preventable if only management had listened to people who saw the day to day safety concerns and reported them only to be ignored