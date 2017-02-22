Pierce Transit Update on Employee Fatality

On Feb. 21, 2017, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Pierce Transit employee Roy Stevens was struck in a pedestrian/bus accident on the bus lot of Pierce Transit headquarters and died shortly thereafter. Mr. Stevens, 60, was a Maintenance Mechanic and had been an Agency employee for over 10 years.

Sue Dreier, the Pierce Transit CEO stated: “This was a tragic accident. I am deeply saddened by this loss, and this is a very difficult time at Pierce Transit. Roy was a valued and respected member of our team and he will be greatly missed. I have been in communication with his family, and my thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this time.”

The accident occurred as a bus was leaving the on-site bus wash. Mr. Stevens was struck during a turn.

Pierce Transit is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation being led by the Lakewood Police and the Department of Labor and Industries, and will provide additional details as they become available. Pierce Transit will concurrently conduct its own investigation to determine the cause of the accident and any possible remedial measures.