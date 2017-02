Rep. Christine Kilduff will host “Coffee with Christine” in DuPont from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Starbucks, 1225 Center Dr., DuPont, WA 98327. Rep. Kilduff is hosting the event provide local constituents with the opportunity to ask questions on issues including education funding, healthcare and mental health, and the big issues in Olympia this year.