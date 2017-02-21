Lakewood’s AA Meats Service Customers since early 1950s

Reprinted with permission from the Winter 2017 edition of the Lakewood Historical Society’s Prairie Gazette newsletter.

In 1955 a small neighborhood butcher shop opened for business in what today is now a booming business at 111th St. S.W., just off Bridgeport Way.

“The area in those days was mostly prairie,” says Tammy Faelnar, current owner of AA Meats.

Originally owned by Tex Baker, then by Fae and Tom Crabill, and now by Faelnar, the local retail meat business attracts customers from around the state. Tex and partner Luke Caraway began selling meat in 1955. At that time they focused on southern-style cuts of meat. In 1981 the Crabills took over, retiring in 2007. They added the smokehouse in 1982, said Tom. Tammy has worked at AA Meats for 17 years and bought the business after the Crabills retired.

Tammy adds that she’s a “Military brat”—make that “a Special Forces Military Brat,” she chuckles. Faelnar says, “Military people return after they’ve been away from the area because they like our products.”

Strictly a retail business, AA’s customers come from Marysville, Aberdeen, as well as from Tacoma and Lakewood, of course. Step inside the red and yellow brick building that’s just off Bridgeport Way, and you’ll be amazed at the merchandise: besides the store-length-long glassed meat counter, filled with trays of fresh cuts of pork, beef, chicken—there’s also assorted flavors of jerky—such as Season Jerky—“our top seller,” and the sweet-flavored Maui Jerky.

The name, “AA Meats,” was chosen, Faelnar says, “so it would be the first listing in the phone book!” But there’s more. Surrounding shelves are stocked with biscuit and scone mixes, Southern favorites such as Hush Puppy Mix, Gumbo and Jambalaya mixes, sauces, and seasonings—including local “Johnny’s” seasoning salts.

Sometimes, though, the palate gets a hankering for the adventure and taste of something “different.” Just take a look at the reader board behind the counter. Choices include cuts of camel, elk, venison, veal, rabbits, frog legs, pheasants, buffalo, ostrich, alligator and goat. For the very brave, there’s even python.

“I’ve cooked most of the exotics,” Tammy admits, explaining that she usually cooks a lot of ‘Island’ foods— but “not camel or python.” Maybe— one of these days.

Besides the chilled meat that’s in the counter cases, patrons may select from a variety of “locker packs” in quantities from 25-100 pounds of assorted cuts such as chops and spare ribs to roasts, steaks and fryers.

True, at the time of this writing, it’s only late September, but AA’s reader board message reminds its patrons to place their order now for their Thanksgiving turkey. AA Meats has been smoking turkeys to ensure plenty in stock for the end-of-November feasts.

With 11 employees—including Tammy—AA Meats is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and also from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the first two Sundays of each month.