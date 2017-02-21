Lakewood History Going, Going, Gone

Submitted by Glen E. Spieth, Lakewood Historical Society
Lakewood historical property and artifacts are quickly being demolished and sold off. In the last 20 years, Park Lodge School (1912) was demolished and replaced in 1997, Hudtloff School (1950’s) was demolished and replaced in 2015, Lake City School (1916) was burned and demolished, The Little Red School House (1932) will soon be demolished. Woodbrook School will be demolished in the next few years to be redeveloped for commercial redevelopment.
Not just schools are being liquidated but historical houses, the “Lady of the Lake” on the south end of the Interlaaken Bridge was torn down and replaced in 2008. And the latest victim will be the Flett House (1889) on Bridgeport Way that will soon be demolished for commercial development.
Other historic building have also met the wrecking ball. The Mueller-Harkins Airport Hangar and Airport Terminal building (1929) at Clover Park Technical College, has been destroyed historically and all that remains now of the original structure is the hangar roof and supporting studs. The Alternative Instruction School, which was the Navy Supply Base Administration Building (1944) was demolished.
Fort Steilacoom Park, which had many early structures (1841-1858) has been resurfaced, removing any remaining historical context spread across the grounds. On February 19th, 2017, the street clock that was given to Norton Clapp, a key early Lakewood historical figure, was removed. It was located in front of the old Ethan Allan Store and most recently the FedEx store. A new CVS Drugstore will replace the building at Gravelly Lake Drive and Bridgeport Way.
I do believe in redevelopment but it looks like the only thing that will remain of Lakewood history will be few pictures and bricks in the Lakewood History Museum and the many Lakewood Historical Markers scattered through out the city. Even the museum may not remain for long because most of the greater Lakewood Colonial Center is being redeveloped right now. The 1937 Colonial Center and Theatre is a property that the city has a property tax incentive in place for redevelopment of that property. It won’t remain for long.
We have a powerless Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board with a $2,500 a year budget.
Do we let this continue? Do we let City Hall know this is not right? Do we save our history or not? Does Our History Matter?
Glen E. Spieth, Lakewood Resident since 1963
Comments
John Arbeeny says
I agree with your assessment. Lakewood is feeding on its own history and neither the Lakewood Historical Society nor the Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board can do anything about it because the City of Lakewood’s government greed is behind this destruction. It’s euphemistically called “expanding the tax base”. You can’t blame developers for the destruction of historical buildings when it is the city that controls zoning which permits a change of uses commercial . Changes in zoning to the “highest and best use” also carry with them the highest and best tax revenue to the city. Ultimately it is the city that is to blame for this destruction in its quest for additional revenues. Thus the problem lies with city council members who yield to city staff in their quest to expand government’s reach and their personal compensation through biennial budgets at the expense of the city itself. If you want changes to these policies you’re going to have to elect different city council members in the upcoming election or you’ll just get more of the same. The future of Lakewood’s history is in your hands.
Becky Huber says
I do not agree with John Arbeeny that Lakewood’s City government is “greedy” and self-serving. The Council and City staff have to make very hard decisions to meet the needs that its citizens expect. Don’t we want development that expands our tax base? Don’t we want a City that has very little debt? Don’t we want our infrastructure maintained? Don’t we want affordable housing for more people?
External pressures are coming from the State of Washington. There is an expected increase in population of one million people in the State over the next 10 years. Where are those people going to live and work? Wouldn’t you rather have a quality of life in our City that encourages people to live and work here rather than Seattle or elsewhere?
All this growth does mean that historic buildings have to be demolished. They may be gone but not forgotten. That is responsibility of the Lakewood Historical Society, Landmarks Heritage Advisory Board and an engaged City government and its citizenry. I believe we have those relationships established.
No, we do not need new City Council members. We need informed citizens who continue to give input on what our priorities are and continue to welcome the positive changes that our City government is making.