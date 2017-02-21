Lakewood History Going, Going, Gone

Submitted by Glen E. Spieth, Lakewood Historical Society

Lakewood historical property and artifacts are quickly being demolished and sold off. In the last 20 years, Park Lodge School (1912) was demolished and replaced in 1997, Hudtloff School (1950’s) was demolished and replaced in 2015, Lake City School (1916) was burned and demolished, The Little Red School House (1932) will soon be demolished. Woodbrook School will be demolished in the next few years to be redeveloped for commercial redevelopment.

Not just schools are being liquidated but historical houses, the “Lady of the Lake” on the south end of the Interlaaken Bridge was torn down and replaced in 2008. And the latest victim will be the Flett House (1889) on Bridgeport Way that will soon be demolished for commercial development.

Other historic building have also met the wrecking ball. The Mueller-Harkins Airport Hangar and Airport Terminal building (1929) at Clover Park Technical College, has been destroyed historically and all that remains now of the original structure is the hangar roof and supporting studs. The Alternative Instruction School, which was the Navy Supply Base Administration Building (1944) was demolished.

Fort Steilacoom Park, which had many early structures (1841-1858) has been resurfaced, removing any remaining historical context spread across the grounds. On February 19th, 2017, the street clock that was given to Norton Clapp, a key early Lakewood historical figure, was removed. It was located in front of the old Ethan Allan Store and most recently the FedEx store. A new CVS Drugstore will replace the building at Gravelly Lake Drive and Bridgeport Way.

I do believe in redevelopment but it looks like the only thing that will remain of Lakewood history will be few pictures and bricks in the Lakewood History Museum and the many Lakewood Historical Markers scattered through out the city. Even the museum may not remain for long because most of the greater Lakewood Colonial Center is being redeveloped right now. The 1937 Colonial Center and Theatre is a property that the city has a property tax incentive in place for redevelopment of that property. It won’t remain for long.

We have a powerless Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board with a $2,500 a year budget.

Do we let this continue? Do we let City Hall know this is not right? Do we save our history or not? Does Our History Matter?

Glen E. Spieth, Lakewood Resident since 1963