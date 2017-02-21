Lakes High School student serves as page in Washington State Senate

LAKEWOOD – Jevin Purkey, 15, served as a page in the Washington State Senate during the week of Feb. 13, the sixth week of the 2017 Legislative Session.

Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, sponsored Craig’s week in the Legislature.

“Jevin was a great addition to our team this week,” said Mullet. “I hope Jevin enjoyed his time in Olympia and learned a lot.”

During their week at the Capitol, pages learn about the legislative process while assisting senators and staff. They get to hear lectures from guest speakers and attend page school where they get to create their own bills in a mock committee setting. Purkey proposed a bill that would require police officers to wear body cameras. His bill passed committee.

“It was a good experience,” said Purkey. “It was scary to talk in front of people but I liked the learning opportunity.”

Pages have many responsibilities during the week that take them all around the Capitol campus and give them access to places restricted to the general public. Their short journeys give the pages the opportunity to meet and speak with many people. For many pages, Purkey included, this is the most popular part of their experience.

Purkey encourages his peers to take advantage of this opportunity while they still can and apply early to make sure they can reserve a spot.

“It’s a new experience,” said Purkey. “You learn a lot more about government by being here in person.”

Purkey is in 10th grade at Lakes High School. Purkey enjoys playing strategy games and is looking forward to telling his family about his experience as a page.