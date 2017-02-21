Fat Tuesday ‘Mardi Gras’ Pancake Dinner at Christ Lutheran, Feb. 28

Submitted by Matthew Fulcher

The Christ Lutheran Church youth will be hosting their annual Fat Tuesday “Mardi Gras” pancake dinner on Tuesday, February 28 from 5-7 pm with activities for all ages.

Children will be able to make beaded necklaces or bracelets. There will also be a caricature artist available to sketch individuals or families. Cost for a caricature drawing and pancake dinner is a free will donation. All proceeds will help to send students to camping experiences and mission trips this summer.

Please celebrate with us and thank you in advance for supporting our youth!

Christ Lutheran Church

8211 112th St. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499