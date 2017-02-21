Equity & Opportunity through Transit

Submitted by Hally Bert, Downtown On the Go

Tacoma, Wash. – Access to effective and affordable transportation is one of the strongest factors in escaping poverty. How are transportation and equity connected here in Tacoma and how can the community support a more just future for all?

Downtown On the Go’s next Friday Forum will be on the Friday, Feb. 24 from noon – 1 p.m. All DOTG Forums are free, open to the public, and take place in Court House Square (1102 A St, Tacoma, WA 98402) in The Gallery next to Lift Bridge Coffee.

With real estate and commercial development changing the landscape of downtown, we must look to see how transportation access will affect accessibility of existing social services. The Sound Transit Link expansion into Hilltop will bring a new wave of opportunities and challenges. We’ve gathered a panel of experts to discuss how transportation and equity intersect here in Tacoma.

Moderator, Jacques Colon, Health Equity Coordinator at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will introduce the topic and moderate a discussion amongst:

Downtown On the Go is the transportation advocate and resource for downtown Tacoma. Friday Forums bring together local leaders, experts, and the community to talk about transportation issues facing Tacoma and our region.

For those who cannot attend, join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #DOTGForum and following @downtownonthego. We will be asking our community to answer questions alongside our panelists throughout the day – stay tuned and share your opinion.