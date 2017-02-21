Bates: Bates holds Open House at Central/Mohler Campus, Feb. 23

Considering college? Grab a friend and stop by our open house at the Central/Mohler Campus!
Learn how you can start a career in Information Technology, Engineering and AV/Communications programs.
Thursday, February 23, 2017, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Central/Mohler Campus, 2320 S. 19th St., Tacoma
Programs: IT /Engineering /AV & Communications
Breakout sessions
Friendly staff will be on hand to answer questions about:
• How to choose a career education program
• Financial aid resources
• How to enroll at Bates
• Running Start and Technical High School
• And more!
Tours
Meet with faculty and students to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to study at Bates Technical College.
Experience Bates, a different kind of college.
Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.
Leave a Reply