Women Building Bridges of Interfaith Unity Conference

Submitted by Associated Ministries

It started over coffee and hot chocolate at Starbucks, as many great things do. Wendy Morris, the Community Engagement Coordinator at Associated Ministries, and Melinda Huish, from the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints met to discuss ways to work together. Melinda expressed an interest in meeting and working with women of other faiths, and Wendy brainstormed a few ideas for how this could happen.

And the Interfaith Women’s Conference was born. The conference, entitled, “Women Building Bridges of Interfaith Unity,” will be held on March 4, 2017, and will welcome hundreds of women from throughout the Puget Sound area who want to energize their faith and find ways to learn and serve in the community and beyond.

“Women are natural organizers, and want to use their talents to serve others,” Melinda stated recently. “And gathering women of faith to exchange ideas on how this can happen is powerful.” Wendy agrees. Through Associated Ministries, a nonprofit whose goal is to unite people of faith to build stronger communities, Wendy interacts with many faith leaders in the Tacoma area. “All are looking for ways to strengthen our community, and to help those who are the most vulnerable.”

Wendy knew immediately that she needed volunteers to help organize the conference. Besides Melinda, she approached Karin Van Vlack, a member of the Tahoma Unitarian Universalist Congregation and a Zen Buddhist, to be a volunteer co-chair. Karin was immediately drawn to the event. And the two volunteers found that they had much in common, despite the dramatic differences in the expression of their faiths.

Zen Buddhism emphasizes the contemplative practice of meditation as a tool to study the mind and examine one’s nature. Mormonism is an organized faith culture that relies on a structure of leaders and scriptures introduced through revelation. It seems improbable the two would connect. “We have found so many ways that we are similar,” says Melinda. “We are dedicated to our families, we want to learn about other beliefs, and we strive to show compassion in our lives, to become better people.”

Karin adds, “When we started exploring ideas for the theme of our conference, we kept coming back to compassion. It’s a topic ripe for finding common ground among people of many different backgrounds. We hope attendees will find comfort and inspiration in the company of other women and through the stories and insights shared by our presenters.”

Keynote speaker, Cynthia Figge, from Compassion Action Network, will be speaking on “The Courage to Have Compassion.” Throughout the day, three workshop sessions (24 workshops in all) will be offered on topics such as “The Power of Prayer,” “Forgiveness” and “Compassionate Listening.” The workshops explore how women can strengthen their faith, guide their families and serve others in the community. There will also be sacred space areas for women to learn, rest and rejuvenate.

It is the hope of all three women that the conference will foster other friendships between women of faith, similar to theirs. “We have a bond,” says Karin, “that won’t easily be broken.” Melinda adds, “I have learned so many new ways of seeing things. It has been an incredible experience, and we hope others find the same type of opportunities to connect for good.”

The event will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm at Curtis High School in University Place, WA. Registration opens at 8:30 am and at 9:00 free wake-up yoga and loving kindness meditation will be offered before the opening ceremony. The registration fee, which includes lunch, is only $35.00 per person. For more information, visit the event webpage at associatedministries.org/iwc/