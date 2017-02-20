Time to Pray for our Leaders

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld

Our political leaders need our prayers more than anything. We also need to pray for our community and business leaders, pastors, fathers and mothers and leaders throughout our world. And, we need to live good lives for our children and our neighbors.

To a young pastor Timothy, the Apostle Paul exhorted: “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. (1 Timothy 2:1-2) It is our responsibility to pray for those in authority and that we live godly lives.

The key is that we love God and our neighbor:

And a lawyer stood up and put Him [Jesus] to the test, saying, “Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?” 26And He said to him, “What is written in the Law? How does it read to you?” 27And he answered, “YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL, AND WITH ALL YOUR STRENGTH, AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND; AND YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.” 28And He said to him, “You have answered correctly; DO THIS AND YOU WILL LIVE.” (Luke 10:25-28)

These weren’t new commandments. They were from Deuteronomy 6:5 and Leviticus 19:18 in the Old Testament. Nothing has changed since then: Love God and Love each other!

We must remember, above all, to love our Creator. Only then can we love our fellow human beings like we would want to be loved. It’s the Golden Rule.

So, let’s remember to pray for our leaders and live kind, decent lives. We owe it to our Creator and to each other!

For more information: www.stephenneufeld.com/

