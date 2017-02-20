The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 21 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 (6:30 pm) in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of February 7, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #104420 – #104427 in the amount $143,875.71
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #104428 – #104505 in the amount of $208,593.86 and Manual Checks #104413 -#104415 & #104418 in the amount of $14,820.00
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Action Items
    1. School Impact Fees (AB 2784)
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Study Session:
    1. SMC Provisions – Set-backs, Accessory Structures, and Building Permits

Persons requiring special accommodations, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick at 581-1076

