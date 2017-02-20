Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 21 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 (6:30 pm) in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of February 7, 2017 Approval of Payroll Checks #104420 – #104427 in the amount $143,875.71 Approval of Claims Checks #104428 – #104505 in the amount of $208,593.86 and Manual Checks #104413 -#104415 & #104418 in the amount of $14,820.00 Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Action Items School Impact Fees (AB 2784) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session: SMC Provisions – Set-backs, Accessory Structures, and Building Permits

