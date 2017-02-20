Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 21 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 (6:30 pm) in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of February 7, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #104420 – #104427 in the amount $143,875.71
- Approval of Claims Checks #104428 – #104505 in the amount of $208,593.86 and Manual Checks #104413 -#104415 & #104418 in the amount of $14,820.00
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Action Items
- School Impact Fees (AB 2784)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session:
- SMC Provisions – Set-backs, Accessory Structures, and Building Permits
Persons requiring special accommodations, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick at 581-1076
