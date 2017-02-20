O’Ban, Muri to co-host telephone town hall, Feb. 22

Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place and Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, will co-host a telephone town hall for their 28th District constituents. Everyone from the 28th District is invited to participate. Sen. O’Ban and Rep. Muri will provide an update on what has been happening in Olympia and will answer constituent questions.

The telephone town hall is Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Residents of the 28th Legislative District with landlines can expect to receive a call that evening inviting them to listen-in or participate. If a resident does not get a call, he or she can call in and listen or ask a question by dialing 253-258-3248. Once connected, they can listen-in and press * (star) on their telephone keypad to ask questions. Calls should be placed between 6pm and 7pm on the day of the event.