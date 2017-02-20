LeMay Collections at Marymount to Host National Association of Automobile Museums Annual Conference

LeMay Collections at Marymount will host the National Association of Automobile Museums 2017 “On the Road: Telling History via Many Different Routes” Annual Conference in Tacoma, Washington from March 21–24. NAAM is a nationally recognized organization that seeks to increase the visibility and importance of automotive museums across the country. Each year, NAAM organizes a conference, geared toward museum professionals and automotive enthusiasts, which include informative sessions, museum tours, networking opportunities, and the prestigious NAAMY awards. Additionally, the NAAM conference offers a unique opportunity to view private collections, typically not open to the public.

“We are thrilled to host the NAAM conference in the Pacific Northwest for the very first time.” Said Nancy LeMay, board president of LeMay Collections at Marymount. “Dozens of museum directors from across the country are going to see that Seattle / Tacoma is the epicenter of not just technology, but also world-class museums and collections, proudly preserving history and telling stories that deserve to be remembered for future generations”

The conference kicks off Tuesday, March 21st, at Marymount. Registration runs from 12pm- 6pm, with ongoing tours of the LeMay Collections at Marymount. A welcome banquet will follow registration at 6pm with Nancy LeMay as our opening speaker. The next three days will captivate auto enthusiasts, as this year’s schedule is set to include sessions on topics such as “West Coast Swag: Building a New Museum From the Ground Up” with Paul Miller of LeMay America’s Car Museum, “From Private to Public for Future Generations” with Rock Hushka of the Tacoma Art Museum, and Mark Greene of “Cars Yeah” as our closing speaker. Moreover, tours of LeMay America’s Car Museum and private garages in Pierce and King Counties expose participants to a variety of antique vehicles and memorabilia. For more information on the NAAM 2017 Annual Conference, visit www.naam.museum/or call (253) 272-2336.