Deconstructing the Beatles with Scott Freiman

Submitted by Darcy Nelson, The Grand Cinema

Internationally recognized musicologist and Beatles expert Scott Freiman takes viewers on an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles in the music documentary Deconstructing the Beatlle’s ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, screening at The Grand Cinema only on Thursday March 9 at 2:00 PM & 6:45 PM. Watch the trailer.

Freiman travels the country sharing in-depth knowledge of The Beatles through multimedia presentations. In this second filmed lecture of the Deconstructing The Beatles series, Freiman examines the band’s creative process, exploring the influences and personalities that made them a groundbreaking group that would change the landscape of music for decades to follow. Rolling Stone calls Sgt Pepper “ the most important rock & roll album ever made, an unsurpassed adventure in concept, sound, songwriting, cover art and studio technology by the greatest rock & roll group of all time.” Read full story.

The series’ first feature, Deconstructing The Beatle’s White Album, was received with enthusiasm by Grand audiences when it screened in December 2016.