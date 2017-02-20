Astronaut Soyeon Yi to Speak to LIFE

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

South Korea’s astronaut, Dr. Soyeon Yi, will give a talk entitled “Mindfulness From Weightlessness” on Friday, February 24th. The public is welcome to attend this presentation, which begins at 10:00 a.m. at Pacific Lutheran University’s Morken Center, Room 103. Walk-in registration is $15 per person, cash or check. A campus parking pass may be picked up at the registration table, or downloaded from www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar.

Learning Is ForEver/LIFE, a not for profit organization, offers educational classes for active retirees. LIFE is a community outreach of PLU’s Office of Continuing Education. We are affiliated with Road Scholar’s network of Lifelong Learning Institutes. Questions may be directed to LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart- stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166