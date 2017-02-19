‘Terp’ defies Trump; now seeks to serve America first-hand

Submitted by Chas. Ames
Growing up in Afghanistan, Safi Zamir loved his country, but was troubled at the unrest. Children would play on the burnt-out rusting Russian tanks. Warlords maneuvered poppy farmers in increasingly more dangerous campaigns.
Safi heard that Osama bin Laden struck out against the world’s largest superpower.
And that they were coming for blood.
Soon Safi saw by their actions, rooting out Taliban fighters, treating locals, providing food and water, that these Americans were a force for good in his country.
Safi quickly became a ‘terp’, providing interpreter services for a Marine Corps unit. Major Brian Donlon credits Safi with helping them in numerous ways. But as Safi’s value to Operation Enduring Freedom increased, the threat of reprisal to his new family loomed as well.
Donlon saw the fighting in Safi’s region drawing down. He could not abandon him after the legendary work Safi had provided for years.
Cut to a few years later, Safi came to Tacoma with his new family just before Trump locked down the borders against… of all things… terrorists.
Safi has been helped by service organizations, but now the next step is up to us. Safi needs a job to support his family and his transition into the country that he risked his life for.
His specialty is Marketing. Please direct inquiries to zamirsafi7@gmail.com
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
Mr. Ames,
You and I have talked on several occasions about the possibility of having you contribute articles to The Suburban Times. Your article, today, is a prime example of the good work you are capable of.
Yours is an important story. Thanks for your effort to help Mr. Zamir and for doing something to make our world a better place.
Joseph Boyle
BruceSr says
Cut the c**p and present the truth! We are all getting tired of the whining over a temporary review of immigration policy that was – under the former administration – lax at best. We are all thankful for Safi’s service. Don’t make him another of the never-ending ‘victims.’ Let’s get him to work and let him become an American… just like all of the other millions who came to America (legally) seeking a new life!
Thomas Joseph says
I welcome all who came legally. Only problem I have is those who are entering the country illegally.
By the way, I thank Safi for supporting US by translating for them and I welcome him. Thank you for your service.
I do have a question though.
When America wanted independence they fought Britain. Why don’t these immigrant do the same rather than run away. So that the country will be free and people live in freedom.