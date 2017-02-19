‘Terp’ defies Trump; now seeks to serve America first-hand

Submitted by Chas. Ames

Growing up in Afghanistan, Safi Zamir loved his country, but was troubled at the unrest. Children would play on the burnt-out rusting Russian tanks. Warlords maneuvered poppy farmers in increasingly more dangerous campaigns.

Safi heard that Osama bin Laden struck out against the world’s largest superpower.

And that they were coming for blood.

Soon Safi saw by their actions, rooting out Taliban fighters, treating locals, providing food and water, that these Americans were a force for good in his country.

Safi quickly became a ‘terp’, providing interpreter services for a Marine Corps unit. Major Brian Donlon credits Safi with helping them in numerous ways. But as Safi’s value to Operation Enduring Freedom increased, the threat of reprisal to his new family loomed as well.

Donlon saw the fighting in Safi’s region drawing down. He could not abandon him after the legendary work Safi had provided for years.

Cut to a few years later, Safi came to Tacoma with his new family just before Trump locked down the borders against… of all things… terrorists.

Safi has been helped by service organizations, but now the next step is up to us. Safi needs a job to support his family and his transition into the country that he risked his life for.

His specialty is Marketing. Please direct inquiries to zamirsafi7@gmail.com