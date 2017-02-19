Tacoma HOV construction closures for week of Feb. 20

TACOMA – The opening of the new northbound Interstate 5 ramp to northbound State Route 167 has been delayed for a third weekend due to weather. If the forecast holds true, the work, which involves closing the existing northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 for an entire weekend, will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Additional ramp closures to and from I-5, Interstate 705, State Route 7 and SR167 are scheduled next week while crews continue HOV lane construction in Tacoma. Much of the work scheduled is for paving and is weather dependent. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time into their overnight trips to overcome possible delays and detours.

Weeknight single-lane closures on I-5 are also scheduled between Portland Avenue and L Street, and on eastbound State Route 16 to northbound I-5.

Ramp closures

Monday, Feb. 20

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Pacific Avenue and the southbound I-705 on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Portland Avenue and SR 167 on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-5 exits to SR 7 and I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Feb. 24