Pierce College Fort Steilacoom presents “Sweeney Todd”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” will take audience members on a thrilling musical ride when the show opens Feb. 25 at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Black Box Theater. Set in 19th century England, the musical follows the return of barber Sweeney Todd to London after 15 years of exile. He plans to take revenge on the corrupt judge who banished him, by conspiring with a local baker who is in desperate need of some fresh meat for her pies.

The bone-chilling play debuted on Broadway in 1979, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The production at Pierce College will be performed live alongside an 11-piece orchestra.

Director Richard Buckley is already impressed by the level of talent within the cast. Buckley works together with Greg Smith, who concentrates on the musical side of the production. “He is amazing at getting high-quality singing from people, and training them to work well together,” Buckley said. “He’s really helped bring the cast up to another level, and they’re very strong on their vocals.”

The cast is comprised of seasoned singers and actors, as well as newcomers to the theater scene. Each member of the cast is eager to show off what they’ve been working on throughout the quarter.

“The quality of work they are putting out, and the level of focus they have on the material is very impressive,” Buckley said. “This is an amazing group of students to work with. There is nothing easy about this show, and it is very difficult to sing. I think they’ve done a remarkable job.”

“Sweeney Todd” runs Feb. 24-25 and March 3-4 at 7 p.m. in Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Black Box Theater. Tickets are free for Pierce College students with ID, and $5 for general admission. Tickets will be available at the door and at www.pierce.ctc.edu/studentlife/tickets.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.