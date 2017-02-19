Northwest Spay and Neuter Center awarded $80,000 Grant

Northwest Spay and Neuter Center, Washington State’s largest spay and neuter clinic, will spay and neuter an additional 2,000 free roaming and feral cats this year. These efforts will take place thanks to an $80,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America. The grant is awarded to organizations to help for a long-term solution to pet overpopulation through Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) programs. It is intended to affect a large quantity or percentage of free-roaming or feral cats within various target areas.

Northwest Spay and Neuter Center will use the funds to benefit its popular Project Catnip program. The offering includes a spay or neuter surgery, rabies vaccine, distemper vaccine, tattoo, ear tip and flea treatment. The grant from PetSmart Charities will bring the caretaker co-pay down to only $5.

“This grant will greatly impact our efforts to control pet overpopulation,” says Melanie Manista-Rushforth, executive director of Northwest Spay and Neuter Center. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to provide such an important, low-cost service to our communities.”

“By supporting animal welfare organizations, like Northwest Spay and Neuter Center, PetSmart Charities hopes to proactively prevent pet homelessness,” said Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “Together, we will help reduce total shelter intake of cats and kittens in Tacoma.”

Caretakers interested in Project Catnip program from Northwest Spay and Neuter Center should visit www.nwspayneuter.org/spay-neuter/feral-cats.htm.

PetSmart Charities aims to proactively prevent pet homelessness through increased spay and neuter efforts. With the help of animal welfare partners, such as Northwest Spay and Neuter Center, PetSmart Charities has funded over 1.4 million spay and neuter surgeries in the U.S. since 2009.