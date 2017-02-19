Celebrating 20 Years of Independence at The Grand Cinema

Submitted by Darcy Nelson, The Grand Cinema

The Grand Cinema invites the community to celebrate our 20th anniversary as Pierce County’s only nonprofit art house cinema Tuesday, April 18, 2017 . Festivities will occur throughout the day culminating with an evening reception.

We’ll be celebrating this important milestone all day long:

Wear your Grand Cinema t-shirt or sweatshirt and get in free to a film of your choice.

Everyone who stops by will be entered into a drawing for all sorts of prizes.

Take a moment to join as a member or renew your membership and enjoy a special rate: 14 months for the price of 12!

Get festive and commemorate the day in our photo booth.

Add your favorite Grand Cinema memory to our memory wall.

City officials, cinema volunteers, and members of the community are invited to join us for a reception in our lower lobby beginning at 5:30 PM . At 6 PM , The Grand’s leadership and supporters will toast The Grand and share stories of the organization’s history and successes. Thanks to our wonderful community partners, we’ll offer complimentary cake pops and other goodies while supplies last.