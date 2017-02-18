Submitted by Marianne Bull

On Sunday, February 26 at 2:00, at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, Gregory Tanbara of Tacoma will speak about the lives of the Japanese-Americans who were sent to internment camps in 1942 during World War II.

His parents, mother Kimiko Tanbara, who was raised in Tacoma, and his father, Dr. George Tanbara who was a pediatrician here for over 53 years, were both sent to a camp in 1942. His talk, Memories of Memories, will cover their lives and the impacts of policies of that time on local residents.

You are invited to come and bring your memories as well as the nation observes the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which led to the incarceration of many throughout the West Coast. This talk corresponds to the current exhibit at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma entitled “Filled with Grace – Japanese Americans in the South Sound. ” This exhibit looks at the vibrant integrated culture of the Japanese Americans before the war as well as the impact on this community during the war and after.

In addition, the Higuchi family who lived in Steilacoom in the 1920’s and 1930’s will be remembered. They were also relocated. Their belongings were sold or stored in a barn on the property of the Reverend Herbert West, one of many in Steilacoom who had concern for the family and their well being.

Tanbara has worked in environmental health, economic development, workforce training and higher education, been involved in many community and charitable organizations and with his family, is a longtime member of the Tacoma Buddhist Temple.

The talk will be in the Education Room of the Museum located at 1801 Rainier Street in Steilacoom. For more information please call 253-584-4133.