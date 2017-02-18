Lakewood City Manager’s Weekly Info Bulletin 2/17/2017

Volunteers needed for Springbrook Park Expansion

Work is set to begin Feb. 21 to install new, all-inclusive play equipment at the recently expanded Springbrook Park in Lakewood’s Springbrook neighborhood. Volunteers are needed to help Thursday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. install the playground equipment and get things ready for the anxious children who are jumping at the chance to break in the new play structures.For more information or to volunteer contact Cameron Faifield at cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us or by calling 253-983-7827.

Lakewood Police Department recieves kudos:

Praise has been pouring in for the Lakewood Police Department and its officers. The compliments have come from first responders with other agencies, as well as residents who have interacted with Lakewood’s officers for various reasons this month.One resident whose car was broken into and their property stolen compliemented the officers they worked with, saying the police kept them informed about the status of the investigation and were able to recover most of the stolen items.In their own words: “In a day and age where there is utter disrespect for these guys, I will always be honored to share the same roads, restaurants, and communities with the officers. They put their lives on the line every day for people who hate them yet they still fight for those same people.”Other compliments included praise for an officer from a West Pierce Fire and Rescue responder who said the officer stayed with a woman whose longtime spouse had just died and helped her through the intial shock and pain.

Upcoming City Council meetings:

All meetings start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held in council chambers at City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood.February 21, 2017 (Tuesday*) Regular Meeting (*Note the different meeting day)

Business showcase – CR Coachworks, Doug Graf and Julie Stacy, Owners

Proclamation Classified School Employees Week – Ms. Irene Oda, President, Educational Support Personnel of Clover Park

Tacoma Public Utilities Rates Presentation – Mr. Bob Mack, Deputy Director for Public Affairs, TPU

Bid award 108th St. Rebuild (Main St. to Bridgeport Way)

Approve Pierce County contract amendment relative to surface water management billings

Adopt aggressive begging code amendments

Adopt Six Year 2017-2022 Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amendments re: Dekoven Drive traffic calming

February 27, 2017 Study Session