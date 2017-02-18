The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Lakewood City Council Feb. 21 meeting agenda

By 1 Comment

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Council Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 (7:00 P.M.) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *