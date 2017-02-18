Keeping the air smoke and vape free in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. – Residents of Pierce County and across the state have been able to breathe easy because of the smoking in public places law enacted more than 10 years ago. In 2016, people got another layer of protection when lawmakers passed a similar law for vaping. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wants to help business owners and employers educate the public about these important public health regulations.

The Health Department has unveiled an updated sign with a no smoking and no vaping message. Both activities are illegal indoors or within 25 feet of entryways, doors or windows. At the bottom of the sign are references to the regulations for smoking and vaping.

“We want to make sure everyone knows the law for their protection and safety,” said Miae Aramori, Physical Activity, Nutrition, and Tobacco program manager at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “Secondhand smoke and vapor have toxic chemicals that research has proven to be harmful,” Aramori said.

Educating Through Social Media

In addition to the new sign, the Health Department uses social media to spread the word about the dangers of smoking and vaping. The Department created a new youth campaign called No Resets with the help of Pierce County youth. They may know the health risks from smoking but not from vaping. No Resets plays on gaming themes and uses engaging videos, pictures, and stories to help educate youth to make healthy choices. Unlike in video games, there are no resets in life.

The Health Department continues to educate adults about the health risks associated with vaping for youth with the Think Again Pierce Countycampaign. The campaign also highlights the new regulations that prohibit the sell to and possession of vapor products by anyone under 18 years old. Read the regulations at www.tpchd.org/ecigarettes or www.thinkagainpiercecounty.com.

Signs, billboards, and TV ads are out now to support both campaigns. To learn more, go to www.facebook.com/vapeisnogame or www.tpchd.org/vapeisnogame for No Resets and www.facebook.com/ThinkAgainPierceCounty.

Where to Find New No Smoking, No Vaping Signs

The new signs are available at the following locations while supplies last:

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

Environmental Health Front Counter

3629 S. D St.

Tacoma, WA 98418 Lakewood City Hall

6000 Main St. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499 University Place City Hall

3715 Bridgeport Way W.

University Place, WA 98466

You can download the sign and report violations at www.tpchd.org/tobacco. Learn more about the rules for the sale and use of vapor products at www.tpchd.org/ecigarettes.