Steilacoom’s Rohrer serves as House Page

Pioneer Middle School student Emmy Rohrer traveled to Olympia last week to serve as a page in the state House of Representatives. She was sponsored by 4th District Rep. Bob McCaslin and 28th District Rep. Dick Muri.

Emmy is the daughter of Jeff and LJ Rohrer. She loves to play soccer, and is a defender on her 15U girls team that recently won the Washington Youth Soccer Recreational Cup. She is also a pitcher on the Pioneer Middle School fastpitch softball team. Outside of sports, Emmy is the team captain of Pioneer’s dance team, and also sings in the Pioneer Chambers Choir.

“I want to thank Emmy for her service as a page last week,” said McCaslin, R-Spokane Valley. “I was thrilled to learn that because of her time here at the Capitol, Emmy is now interested in working in Olympia one day. That’s a testament to the value of the House Page Program and the unique experience it offers our young people.”

“It’s always an honor to sponsor students in the House Page Program,” said Muri, R-Steilacoom. “I’d like to thank Emmy for her service to the House and for her willingness to come here and learn more about state government. She has a great future ahead of her. Who knows, maybe someday she’ll run for elected office.”

While serving as a House page, Emmy attended page school, delivered messages and documents to legislators and staff, and fulfilled other tasks critical to the efficient operation of the Legislature.

Each year, students from around the state apply to participate in the House Page Program. To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor, be between the ages of 14 and 16, and obtain written permission from their parents and school. Pages earn $35 per day while serving in the program. For more information about the House Page Program, click here.