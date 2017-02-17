Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 17 briefing

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 21, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – March 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – February 22, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – March 2, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, in honor of Presidents’ Day.

Public Safety:

Safety Alert:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleared basins and storm water facilities and performed other maintenance activities. Additionally, the crew leader met with contractors and worked with them to reinforce their erosion control systems on their respective building sites.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued efforts on the Sunnyside lift station submersible pumps float system, changed a panel in the 300 block of Main Street, installed a permanent service in the 900 block of 4th Street, installed a temporary power service in Silver Beach, installed a street light shield on 1st Street, worked on a street light on 5th Street , and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to weather-related events, assisted the Streets’ crew, and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew assisted by the Cedar Creek work crew continued working on trails on the west side of Town between 1st Street and 3rd Street, responded to storm-related issues, and performed building and grounds maintenance.