Steilacoom Historical School District Announces Kindergarten Enrollment Sessions

Full-day kindergarten, at no cost to families, is offered at all three of the district’s primary schools; Cherrydale Primary, Chloe Clark and Anderson Island Elementary Schools. The district offers outstanding early learning programs that are developmentally appropriate and academically rigorous. All kindergarten programs are student centered, offer content with hands-on learning experiences and staff establish strong relationships with families.

Kindergarten Enrollment Sessions will be held at Chloe Clark Elementary School on Wednesday, February 22 and Wednesday, March 1 between 4 and 6:00 pm. Staff will be available to answer any questions and help families complete the enrollment process. Enrollment packets will be made available at this enrollment event and families can also find kindergarten materials online. Chloe Clark Elementary is located at 1700 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA.

Kindergarten Enrollment Session at Cherrydale Primary will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2017, from 4 – 6:00 pm. Cherrydale Primary School is located at 1201 Galloway Street, Steilacoom, WA.

Anderson Island Elementary will hold an all school enrollment event in April 2017, date and time to be announced in March.

All incoming kindergarteners must be five years old on or before August 31st, 2017. If not able to attend these sessions, visit the district website for more details or stop by the Student Enrollment Office at 511 Chambers Street, Steilacoom. Enrollment is accepted year round.