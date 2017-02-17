Rhein Haus opens Saturday in Tacoma’s Stadium neighborhood

Rhein Haus, the beloved independent, Bavarian-inspired Seattle restaurant, will open the doors to its second location in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 18. Located at 649 Division Ave., Rhein Haus Tacoma’s scratch kitchen will bring house-made brats, pretzels and more; a carefully curated selection of German and Austrian lagers; and indoor bocce courts to Tacoma’s Stadium Neighborhood.

“We have long thought about opening a second Rhein Haus in the greater Seattle area; it’s our home, and we love the community that has supported us since opening,” said Rich Fox, managing owner of Rhein Haus. “Tacoma is bustling; there is a raw and very community-centric feel to the city that aligns with Rhein Haus perfectly, and we can’t wait to open our doors here.”

Rhein Haus Tacoma will offer 13,000 sq. ft. of restored space on Tacoma’s “Auto Row.” Complete with two bars, four full-sized bocce courts, a wood-burning fireplace and ample dining space, Rhein Haus Tacoma is located just up the hill from the famous Stadium High School and across the street from Wright Park. Twelve televisions and a giant drop-down screen, specialty sports packages, and a 1,065 sq. ft. patio make the restaurant the ultimate game day destination.

Executive Chef Kelly Wilson, formerly chef de cuisine at Rhein Haus Seattle, will oversee Rhein Haus Tacoma’s kitchen, ensuring the standards customers have come to expect are carried throughout. Wilson was with Rhein Haus Seattle for more than three years before accepting the executive chef position at Rhein Haus Tacoma, and has relocated to the area for the promotion.

“I was honored to be named the executive chef of Rhein Haus Tacoma, and more importantly to get the chance to continue working with this amazing team,” said Wilson. “We put a lot of love, craft and research into our menu, and I’m excited to bring this to Tacoma, and really become a part of the community.”

The Rhein Haus menu offers a variety of options, ranging from appetizers, soups and salads, to sandwiches, gourmet house-made wurst plates and Flammkuchen, or “German pizza,” on house-made sourdough. Signature dishes include The Smörgåsbord – featuring a full schweinshaxe, a roasted bone-in chicken breast, Polish kielbasa, mashed potatoes, cheesy spätzle, sauerkraut and pretzel and spinach dumplings – and the Rainier Dog, a foot-long Frankfurter poached in Rainier beer and topped with bacon aioli, Rainier-braised onions and pickled jalapeños, served on a house-made pretzel bun.

Rhein Haus’ bakery department makes fresh pretzels, donuts, buns, pitas and pizza dough in-house daily and from scratch, everything from rye bread crisps to apple strudels. Additionally, the culinary team grinds its own meat to produce an impressive catalog of Bavarian wurst, smoked meats and hard-to-find specials like Leberkase and Döner Kebabs. The bars feature a variety of German, Austrian, Belgian and American beers, with a heavy focus on lagers. Rhein Haus prides itself on being a restaurant for everyone, and as such, offers a selection of dishes for those with dietary restrictions, including gluten free and vegetarian options.

A design-focused concept, Rhein Haus Tacoma calls the former Titus-Will auto repair and showroom home. The main, open dining space, with a capacity of 530 people, is encircled by floor-to-ceiling windows, and is complemented by an additional 50 seats on the patio. The interior design, evoking a European lodge, boasts Belgian wood doors, crystal chandeliers from Vienna, reclaimed Sea-Tac streetlights, four post lights from actor Michael Douglas’ former home, green enamel sconces from an old Tacoma factory, and more. Co-ownersDeming Maclise and James Weimann, who also own Seattle-based restaurant design company JWD4 Design, have directed the interior design concept, in partnership with Strata Architects.

Rhein Haus Tacoma is open from 4-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday; and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Weekend brunch will be added shortly after opening.