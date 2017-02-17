The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit on Weekday Schedule for Presidents’ Day

By

Pierce Transit local buses and SHUTTLES will operate on a Weekday schedule for Presidents’ Day, February 20, 2017. Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

For riders who need assistance, the Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and bus phone information will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  SHUTTLE phone services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (253) 581-8000, or (800) 562-8109 (toll-free within Washington) for assistance and reservations.

