Meet Devon McKenna, Pierce College All-Washington Academic Team member

When first-generation college student Devon McKenna was growing up, he did not see much value in pursuing higher education. While growing up in Australia, McKenna knew only a few former classmates who decided to go to college, “and they didn’t seem to have a practical bone in their bodies,” he said. “It made me wonder what they wee getting out of going to college, so it may have prejudiced my view.”

Instead of going to college, he launched a successful career in banking and soon went into business for himself.

In 1994, McKenna moved to the United States and managed several small businesses throughout the years until he chose to make a career change. He had always been interested in sports and exercise science, and when he discovered Pierce College’s Kinesiology program, he knew he had to learn more. Although he considered attending similar programs at other nearby colleges, he was guided through the registration process so quickly at Pierce College that “everything fell into place so smoothly,” he said.

“When I came to Pierce, everybody was so warm and welcoming and the next thing I knew I was registered and ready to begin classes.”

Today, as a member of the Pierce College All-Washington Academic Team, McKenna continues to thrive in the kinesiology program. He hopes to transfer to a four-year university to pursue his dream of becoming a physical therapist.

Becoming a member of the selective All-Washington Academic Team was an unexpected honor for McKenna. “I feel very honored and grateful to have been selected,” he said. “Going back to college might have sounded intimidating at first, but I found that it really is the goal of the professors here to be supportive and encouraging and help all students succeed.”

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.