Heck asks Trump to restore export operation

On Thursday U.S. Representative Denny Heck (WA-10) urged President Donald Trump to nominate board members to the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

Since 2015, the Export-Import Bank has been unable to approve transactions larger than $10 million, impacting large American manufacturers with extensive supply chains.

“The single best thing you can do to keep America as the economic titan in the world is to submit nominations for the vacant seats on the Ex-Im Board,” Heck said in the letter. “American companies can be powerful competitors if given the chance, and part of giving them a chance is restoring the agency that fills the financing gaps so that all American products can be sold into any market in the world.”

The Export-Import Bank is the nation’s official export credit agency and a tool helping companies in Washington state and nationwide sell products overseas and create American jobs. When the bank’s authorization lapsed on June 30, 2015, the bank was forced to stop its assistance to U.S. exporters — threatening export deals for more than 100 exporters in Washington state.

Reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank of the United States until 2019 was included in H.R. 22, the DRIVE Act, which passed in the House by a vote of 371 – 54 on November 5, 2015, following a historic ‘discharge petition’ maneuver.