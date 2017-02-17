Guardrail repair to close SR 7 ramp to eastbound SR 512 overnight Saturday

PARKLAND – Drivers wishing to access the State Route 7/Pacific Avenue on-ramp to eastbound State Route 512 will need to use an alternative route during the overnight hours of Saturday, Feb. 18.

From 10 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the ramp to make repairs to damaged guardrail.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled at a later date.

