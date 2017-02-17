The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Guardrail repair to close SR 7 ramp to eastbound SR 512 overnight Saturday

By Leave a Comment

PARKLAND – Drivers wishing to access the State Route 7/Pacific Avenue on-ramp to eastbound State Route 512 will need to use an alternative route during the overnight hours of Saturday, Feb. 18.

From 10 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the ramp to make repairs to damaged guardrail.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled at a later date.

Advance information concerning highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *