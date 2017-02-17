‘Coffee with Christine’ set for Feb. 18 in Steilacoom

Rep. Christine Kilduff will host a small group meeting with Steilacoom constituents over coffee from 10:00 a.m. to noon , Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Espresso by the Bay, 1203 Rainier St, Steilacoom, WA 98388. Rep. Kilduff will provide local constituents with the opportunity to ask questions on issues ranging from education funding, healthcare and mental health, and the big issues in Olympia this year.