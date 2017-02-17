The Suburban Times

‘Coffee with Christine’ set for Feb. 18 in Steilacoom

Rep. Christine Kilduff will host a small group meeting with Steilacoom constituents over coffee from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Espresso by the Bay, 1203 Rainier St, Steilacoom, WA 98388. Rep. Kilduff will provide local constituents with the opportunity to ask questions on issues ranging from education funding, healthcare and mental health, and the big issues in Olympia this year.

  1. It’s unfortunate that I am reading this only 24 minutes before this event begins. Surely some advance notice would net a more sizable audience.

