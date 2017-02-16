Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

Where Washington Began, is the title of the pre-publication reading and book signing by humor columnist Dorothy Wilhelm, which will be presented for the benefit of the DuPont History Museum on Sunday February 19 at 2:00 at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Dr.

A very unusual feature of the presentation is that attendees will have the opportunity to have early access to a special edition of Wilhelm’s upcoming book, Where Washington Began. The book is created exclusively for this event and will not be available for sale to the public until late spring.

The first 10 people to arrive for the presentation at the DuPont City Hall will receive a free copy of the DuPont Commemorative edition of Where Washington Began. The special edition will be available for sale at the presentation and exclusively at the DuPont History Museum, until publication. All proceeds will go to benefit the Museum. Call 253-964-2399 for more information

Admission is free.