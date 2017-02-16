Pierce College musicians take the stage in winter quarter concerts

Student musicians have been working hard all quarter to put together memorable performances for the college community. Come out and support these talented students during one of our upcoming concerts. Here is a quick roundup of upcoming performances happening across the district:

Concert Band: Spend an evening with the Pierce College Concert Band as student musicians perform the sounds of Broadway. The group is set to perform pieces from West Side Story, An American in Paris and The Music Man.

March 12 at 3 p.m. and March 14 at 7:30 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theater

Puyallup Choir Concert: Pierce College Puyallup Choirs present Music of Oppression and Hope. This performance will include the music from many different cultures and people who were or are oppressed due to race, religion, natural circumstances and poverty. The concert will offer a diverse musical expression of hope.

March 17, 7 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theater, free admission

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Concert Choir’s International Festival of Music and Movement: Special guests from Pierce College International Education will join the choir for a special evening of cultural expression.

March 17, 7:30 p.m., Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Performance Lounge, $5 general admission, students free

Winter Orchestra Concert: Musicians will be performing pieces by Mozart, as well as Sinfonietta in C Major by P. Cameloher. The group will also perform Variations on a Theme of Tchaikovsky by Anton Arensky.

March 20, Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theater, 7 p.m., free admission

For more information about the Pierce College music program, please visit bit.ly/1SWOsZK.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.