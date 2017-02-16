Meet Avery Ellison, All Washington Academic Team Member

Avery Ellison admits she was not a very good student in high school and had little motivation or direction in her life. Although she went to college straight after high school, she was unsure of what degree she wanted to pursue and ultimately quit school altogether.

It wasn’t until her son was born that things changed and her direction became a little more clear. “I knew I needed to find a career that would set me up to help provide for my family, and I needed to go back to college to do that,” she said.

With renewed determination, Ellison enrolled at Pierce College with the ultimate goal to pursue a teaching degree.

“I always knew I wanted to start at a community college to avoid the financial burden of a four-year school,” she said.

In addition to being a full-time student with a 3.99 GPA, Ellison also works as a tutor, where she is able to practice the skills she’ll develop as a teacher. “The Tutoring Center makes everything about the students they’re helping, which is phenomenal,” Ellison said. “We have a really great team and people who genuinely care about the success of every student in the college. That has really helped my mindset at school.”

Throughout her time at Pierce, Ellison has taken at least four classes per quarter with the goal to earn her degree as quickly as possible without sacrificing time with her family. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is that I’m capable of juggling everything in my life,” she said. “I’ve had so much support from co-workers and professors, and I am so grateful to everyone who has stepped up to give me the support I need to get through school.”

Students who comprise the All Washington Academic Team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community. Students will be honored for their achievements during a special ceremony on Thursday, March 23 at South Puget Sound Community College. For more information about Pierce College’s 2017 All Washington Academic Team members, please visit bit.ly/2jdmjAd.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.