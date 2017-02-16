Daytime closures set for SR 7 ramps

TACOMA– Drivers wishing to access the eastbound and westbound 38th Street on-ramps to northbound State Route 7 will need to use an alternative route during the daytime hours this weekend.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19, the 38th Street ramps to northbound SR 7 will close. During the same time, the northbound SR 7 exit to Interstate 705 will also close.

The ramp closures are needed so crews can safely remove potential hazard trees. This work is not allowed during night hours due to safety concerns.

Special note for eastbound State Route 16 drivers approaching northbound I-5

During the closures, drivers using southbound SR 7 as a detour to State Route 16/Interstate 5 will not be able to return to I-5 via northbound SR 7.

Advance notification about this project and work on other state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.