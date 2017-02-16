Cody is Pet of the Week

Looking for a family dog? You’d be hard-pressed to find a better fit than Featured Pet Cody, as the Australian Shepherd/Mastiff mix has lived with it all. Cats, dogs, livestock, young children. You name it, Cody has handled like a champ. And if you’ve got backyard space, our friendly, social boy is sold. Literally any activity outside is his favorite.

As with many dogs getting up there in years, Cody has been identified as having moderate tartar on his teeth, and we recommend a veterinarian evaluate the oral health of the 11-year-old. Cody’s liver enzymes and a few fatty tumors (most likely only a cosmetic problem) will also need to be monitored.