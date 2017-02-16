CISL Champions for Youth Breakfast set for March 23

Submitted by Communities In Schools of Lakewood

The Communities In Schools Champions for Youth Breakfast, will be held at Old Country Buffet in the Lakewood Towne Center on March 23, 7:00-8:30 am. To reserve a seat, simply call the CISL office at 589-7489 or email kidsandfamilies@cislakewood.org.

The Champions Breakfast will be an inspirational experience featuring firsthand stories from students and Clover Park High School (CPHS) principals, Tim Stults and Rene McCord. CPHS alumni, Michael Tuncap, will MC the event. There is no charge at the door and a call for support will be made at the end of the event. All funds raised support our work at Clover Park High School, Lochburn Middle School, Tillicum Elementary School and Four Heroes Elementary School, which impacts more than 1,500 students. Since seating is limited, guests are asked to reserve seats at least 2-3 weeks before the event. Corporate sponsorships and tables are also available.