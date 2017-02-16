Bates: Tacoma schools superintendent Santorno on Friday’s Northwest Now on KBTC

In 2010, USA Today called the Tacoma School District a “Dropout Factory,” with a disappointing 55 percent graduation rate.

It was then that the district forged a clear goal: by the class of 2020, the district would increase the graduation rate by 50 percent. It took less than four years to move the rate of high school graduates to 78 percent in 2013, and an even bigger 81 percent by 2015.

On the next Northwest Now, host Tom Layson sits down with Superintendent Carla Santorno to discuss the continuing success of Tacoma Public Schools. Find out what is behind this dramatic turnaround.

“It’s all about being transparent and saying here’s where have to go, being honest about where our gaps are and what we need to do to fix them, and having a community that says we’re ready to come together and fix you,” Santorno told Layson.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.