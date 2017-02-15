TLT presents ‘Second Samuel’ for a second time

Tacoma Little Theatre represents the Puget Sound at the Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) Kaleidoscope festival with their performance of last season’s production of “Second Samuel,” written by Pamela Parker.

And there is nothing more “small town” than post-WW II Georgia. Things were a lot slower then – as were people – they hold a loving memory of “Give ‘em Hell Harry” and glory over their town and its inhabitants. Everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business. Or do they?

This is the charming story of the reaction of the residents of our quiet little town in the late 1940’s when they are confronted with planning the funeral of their beloved Miss Gertrude, the town’s most senior citizen. However, it seems Miss Gertrude does “not go gently into that good night” without leaving behind a most perplexing mystery.

TLT’s Managing Artistic Director Chris Serface repeats his role as director of last season’s charming visit with the eclectic group of residents of this close-knit town.

Serface has amassed the original cast to return for the two night presentation. The feature actors are among some of the best of the area’s theatrical family. Recreating their roles are Aaron Mohs-Hale (B Flat), Kerry Bringman (Frisky), Jermaine Lindsay (US), Bob Yount (Mansel), Tom Birkeland (Mr. Mozel), Diana George (Omaha), Jill Heinecke (Jimmy Deeanne), Neicie Packer (Marcela), Megan Saunders (Ruby), Michael Dresdner (Doc) and Marc Carvajal (June).

Kaleidoscope 2017 will be held at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, March 1-4. Prior to the festival, “Second Samuel” plays two special public performances at Tacoma Little Theatre at 210 N. I Street. Dates and times are Saturday evening, February 25 at 7:30 and a matinee Sunday, February 26 at 2. All tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.