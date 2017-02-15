Spanaway student serves as page for Sen. O’Ban

Sarah Thomason, a freshman at the Charles Wright Academy in University Place, spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Sarah was one of 16 students who served as Senate pages for the fifth week of the 2017 legislative session.

She was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, who represents the 28th Legislative District.

“It was great having Sarah as our page this week,” said O’Ban, R-Pierce County. “I hope this experience has shown her how rewarding public service can be.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I really wanted to see how the legislative process worked,” Sarah said when asked about why she applied to the Senate Page Program. “I got a behind-the-scenes look!”

Sarah, 15, enjoys playing the viola, drums, and soccer.

She is the daughter of Jodi and Kenneth Thomason of Spanaway.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/