Forum designed to help businesses prepare for a disaster

Join Pierce County’s Economic Development Department along with County, Federal and State partners at its first post disaster recovery forum Tuesday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to noonat Dacca Barn, 2820 54th Ave. E. in Fife.

This free half-day event is intended to encourage businesses to prepare for a disaster and provide a foundation in resilience planning. This forum will provide insight into how government and utilities may set priorities and will cover issues such as:

• Red Tagging: How do I get back in my building?

• Power/Water/Outage: How are priorities set for repairs?

• Road Closures: How are priorities set for what re-opens and when and for whom?

• The role of County, State and Federal Emergency Management

Participating agencies include Pierce County’s Emergency Management Department and Planning and Public Works Department, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Tacoma Public Utilities Emergency Response, Washington State Emergency Management and guest speaker Bill Lokey, Pierce County’s Emergency Management Consultant.

Check-in and light refreshments begin at 8 a.m. There is no cost to attend, but space is limited so RSVP as soon as possible.

Register online or contact Hans Kueck directly at (253) 798-2335 orhkueck@co.pierce.wa.us.