TCC’s Accreditation Reaffirmed

Tacoma, Wash. – The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) has re-affirmed Tacoma Community College’s accreditation status.

The notification this week from the NWCCU immediately removes TCC from probationary status. The action took place at their Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 11-13, 2017.

“We want to thank the Northwest Commission for resolving this issue quickly,” said TCC Acting Co-Presidents Mary Chikwinya and Bill Ryberg in a joint statement. “Our accreditation status reflects the excellent teaching and learning that occurs at TCC on a daily basis.”

The college was placed on probation in July of 2016 after missing the NWCCU’s audit completion deadline. TCC completed and submitted the required 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 audits in August 2016 and was placed on the NWCCU’s meeting agenda for January 2017. The college remained fully accredited throughout the process.

While TCC never lost accreditation during the probation period, officials made it their top priority to work with NWCCU to restore the college to normal accreditation standing as soon as possible.

Student Body President Jared Isaacson said he was pleased to hear the news.

“Students want to know that their programs are accredited, their credits will transfer and their financial aid is intact,” said Isaacson. “We had faith in TCC that this issue would be resolved.”

Because the delay in completing the audit was caused in part by a backlog at the State Auditor’s Office, TCC administrators plan to work with an outside CPA firm to conduct future audits. This will ensure that the college remains in compliance with the NWCCU’s requirements and continues to offer the range of excellent programs our students expect and deserve.