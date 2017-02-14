Lakewood Playhouse hosting 1st Fundraiser, Season 79 Preview

The Lakewood Playhouse is having a Party to Announce & Preview Our Upcoming 79th Season of Shows and You are Invited! Doors open, and Silent Auction begins, at 6:00pm on Sunday, February 26th, 2017. The Preview Party kicks into high gear at 6:30pm

Join us for a very special night as we announce the 6 Shows, and 2 Bonus Shows, of Next Season – Number 79.

It’s a huge evening of Fun, Prizes and Two Songs from Next Season’s Musicals Performed by returning Cast Members from this season’s smash hit Musical – “The Rocky Horror Show.” This Celebration will also be the start of a new tradition– An Annual Fundraiser for your Playhouse! A special gathering with a 50/50 Raffle, Wine, Punch, Door Prizes, a Silent & Live Auction and much, much more!

Plus – We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Playhouse Preview Party will have Light Appetizers provided by Carrs Resturaunt & Catering.

All Proceeds from Ticket Sales will go to benefit the Lakewood Playhouse Annual “Friends Fund” and help the theater eliminate the remaining balance of its Heating and Air Conditioning System Loan, Eliminate All Debt and lay the groundwork for a future Capital Campaign to Expand the Theatre to a include a new lobby with even more restrooms!

Ticket Prices are: $25.00 (and includes appetizers and apple cider), $50.00 (and includes appetizers, apple cider and a glass of wine for adults), $75.00 (and includes appetizers, apple cider and two glasses of wine for adults) and a limited number of VIP TABLES which seat six each and include a souvenir glass, light appetizers and two bottles of wine. There are only five tables left and these are going very quickly!

Tickets are Available Online at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or can be purchased by Calling Our Box Office at (253) 588-0042.

VIP Tables can be purchased through contacting our Box Office Only at (253) 588-0042 or while visiting during our normal box office hours.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE PREVIEW PARTY & FUNDRAISER for SEASON 79” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.