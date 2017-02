Lakewood Mayor to address Lakewood United, Feb. 16

February 16, 2017 “Don Anderson, Mayor of Lakewood” – (Kris – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming topic is as follows:

February 23, 2017 “Javier Figueroa, Mayor of University Place” – (Pamela – MC)

Special Notice: Recent presenter Mike Johnson, Executive Director of Tacoma Rescue Mission, invites Lakewood United members to sponsor a table at the upcoming benefit, the “HopeGivers Breakfast.” Here are the details: HopeGivers Breakfast, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, Doors open at 7:00 am, Program from 7:30 to 8:30 am at The Murano Hotel, 1320 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402, Tickets: $50 per guest.

Guest Speaker: Ron Hall is the author of The New York Times Best Seller “Same Kind of Different As Me,” and co-producer of Paramount Pictures’ film adaption releasing October 2017. This major motion picture stars Academy Award Winners Rene Zellweger and Jon Voight, and Academy Award Nominees Greg Kinnear and Djimon Hounsou, according to Tacoma Rescue Mission’s website.

If you wish to help Lakewood United sponsor a table of 10 ($500 total donation), please register online at www.trm.org/ hopegivers-registration/ at $50 per person, and be sure to enter “Lakewood United” where the order form says “Company.” Also, please email Steve Smith at stephenwhitlocksmith@gmail.com to let him know you registered for the Lakewood United table. Thank you!

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2016, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to our new Treasurer, Gil Conforti, if he is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Congratulations to Gil Conforti who has volunteered to be our new Treasurer. Thanks to John Huber for his past years of work as Treasurer. John retains the job of Membership Director.

Burs Restaurant does not charge us a room fee. Hence, please ensure that you at least order a beverage if you attend the meeting and remember to leave a gratuity. If you wish to make suggestions for future topics or speakers, please email to lakewoodunited@gmail.com, or contact any of our board members: Marie Barth, Sue Boguszewski, Gil Conforti, John Huber, Kris Kauffman, Karen Lebeter, Pamela Maddess, Steve Smith or Herb Stumpf.

Many thanks to Shelly Speir for her service on the Lakewood United Board, and congratulations to her on becoming Superior Court Judge for Pierce County Department 5.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashin gton. Our website:www.thesubtimes.com/ serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Friday, February 10, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.