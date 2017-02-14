Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop opens in University Place

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA – A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 3800 Bridgeport Way West is now open and ready to serve fresh, gourmet sandwiches to the people of University Place.

“This will be our first store in University Place and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the community,” said owner Adam Teske. “We want to be viewed as neighbors to our customers because that’s exactly what we are.”

Teske says he plans to hire about 25-30 employees. Anyone interested in applying can do so by visiting evergreensubsjobs.com and searching for ‘University Place,’ or by coming into the store, open 11 am – 9 pm, and speaking with a manager.

Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Ill., Jimmy John’s has built its reputation on serving up fast and fresh sandwiches in communities across the country and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. with over 2600 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.

The new Jimmy John’s in University Place will deliver sandwiches right to your door if you are inside the delivery area, and offers convenient catering for any occasion. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at 253-566-7060, or order online atonline.jimmyjohns.com.